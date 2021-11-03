Pakistan’s Babar Azam And Mohammad Rizwan Script Record, Surpass Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan

Pakistan have looked the team to beat in the ongoing T20 World Cup and one of the biggest reasons behind their superb run has been the form of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. After they started their campaign with a superb partnership against India, both the batters went on to notch another match-winning opening ton against Namibia.

Babar and Rizwan became the first pair to notch up five-century partnerships in T20 internationals. They have surpassed Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma – the Indians have four partnerships together.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been in roaring form. He scored 70 runs in the match against Namibia off 49 balls in an innings that included 7 fours. In doing so, he surpassed Virat Kohli – with 14 half-centuries to his name. Kohli has 13 half-centuries. Babar has also scored a century in T20 Internationals while Kohli is waiting for his first century in the shortest format.

Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan, on the other hand, became the first batter in the world to score more than 900 runs in T20 Internationals. In 2021, he has scored one ton and 9 half-centuries.

Such has been their form that Pakistan has been unbeaten in the four matches they have played so far. They have made it to the semi-finals for the fifth time in this competition.

Babar Azam also became the eighth batsman in the world to score more than 2400 runs in T20 Internationals. He has scored 2402 runs in 60 innings at an average of 48 and this includes one century and 23 half-centuries. He has surpassed Shoaib Malik (2380) and David Warner (2345).

