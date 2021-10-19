Palace on Wheels: Indian Railways Buddhist Circuit Train from Today; Check Timings, Routes, Other Details

The recently re-introduced Buddhist Circuit Train, which traverses through various pilgrimage sites of Buddhism and gives a peak to places like Sarnath, Gaya, Kushinagar, and Rajgir where Lord Buddha spent a great part of his life, is drawing the attention of spiritual seekers and travel lovers.

The service was first started in 2008 but the latest upgrades make this Buddhist special train quite literally a 5-star palace on wheels.

The sites which attract thousands of Buddhists and non-Buddhist tourists every year especially from the Southeast region have been connected through this special train.

The new Buddhist Circuit tourist train covers important destinations connected with the life of Buddha in India and Nepal over eight days starting from October 19 to 26.

It will cover various key pilgrimage destinations across India and Nepal that include Bodh Gaya, Rajgir, Nalanda, Varanasi, Sarnath, Kushinagar, Lumbini (Nepal), Shravasti and Agra.

According to the IRCTC, all passengers will get a 50 per cent discount on their companion’s ticket fare. It will be charging Rs 1.23 lakh for first AC full tour and Rs 1.01 lakh for the complete tour.

The package allows travelers from abroad to explore, experience, and rekindle their civilisational linkages with India. The itinerary has been hammered out in a way that makes it all-inclusive and extremely convenient for travelers.

It includes journey by exclusive air-conditioned train, road transport by AC coaches, sightseeing, accommodation, meals, English/Hindi speaking tour escort, entrance fees of monuments/sightseeing trips as well as travel insurance.

It will be covered with unique vinyl wrap promoting Incredible India and is also equipped with personal digital lockers, cubicles shower, foot massages, separate sitting area with single-seated sofas.

The lavish and cozy interiors of the train along with extremely professional services rendered by the train staff give the feel of nothing less than a five-star hotel. The dining area of the train has been designed in a special coach which is adorned by Buddhist paintings and other artworks.

The passenger train also consists of several facilities such as a canteen, sanitizer machines, a restaurant, and more.

From the lighting in the train to the paint colour of the walls, everything seems to have been designed to blend seamlessly with the Buddhist art and culture.

The Buddhist Circuit Train has been gaining popularity in international markets and it attracts clientele from China, Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Sri Lanka, among others. The train fits into the scheme of those who are looking to undertake a Buddhist pilgrimage in India.

(With inputs from IANS)

