Pamban Bridge Joining Rameswaram to Mainland India to be Completed by March 2023, Says Rail Ministry

Work on the Pamban railway bridge, measuring 2.05 km and connecting Rameswaram island to the Tamil Nadu mainland, has gathered pace and is likely to be completed by March 2023, said the rail ministry on Saturday. This will be India’s first vertical lift railway sea bridge, work on which is 84 percent complete.

The existing Pamban rail bridge is 105 years old and was originally built in 1914 to connect Mandapam to Rameswaram island on Gulf of Mannar. It was the only link between the two locations until a new parallel road bridge came up in 1988. The new bridge is also coming up parallel to the old rail bridge but replaced it once and for all when it is inaugurated.

“The sub-structure work has been completed, which includes 333 piles and 101 pile caps. Fabrication of all 99 approach spans is complete, of which 76 girders have been launched. Fabrication of vertical lift span girder is nearing completion. The assembling platform for vertical lift span on the Rameswaram end of the bridge is getting ready. Work of laying tracks is in progress," the ministry of railways said, adding that the state-of-the-art bridge will be completed by March 2023.

The sea bridge is being executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd for Rs 535 crore. The bridge will allow the Indian Railways to operate trains at a higher speed as well as increase traffic between the mainland and Rameswaram island. The bridge is also expected to enhance the tourism potential of Rameswaram region.

In March 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the ambitious project.

Work done so far

Piling work: All 333 Piles completed

Pile cap and sub-structure: All 101 completed

Fabrication of all 99 approach spans completed, of which 76 girders have been launched

Track laying work in progress

Fabrication of vertical lift span girder is nearing completion

Assembling platform for vertical lift span on the Rameswaram end is getting ready.

