Delhi Witnessing High Covid Cases, Positivity, L-G Rings Alarm Bells, Urges People to Follow Norms

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2022, 19:44 IST

New Delhi, India

A woman gets tested on a street in India (Image: News18 File)
Delhi on Monday reported 1,227 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight more people succumbed to the disease, according to official data

Amid a spurt in Covid cases in the national capital, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday said the pandemic is far from over and appealed to people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behavior.

“We are witnessing a rise in Covid-19 infections, consistently high positivity and cases of reinfection. It is essential that we realise that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour. We cannot afford to let our guards down," Delhi’s Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena tweeted.

This comes a day after Delhi reported 1,227 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 percent and 8 deaths. As of Monday, Delhi’s Covid-19 caseload stood at 19,85,822 and the death toll at 26,389, according to official data.

Before this, the city logged more than 2,000 cases for 12 consecutive days. On Friday, Delhi saw 10 deaths, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week said though the cases were on the rise, there was no need to panic as most of them were mild in nature. Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the city government has not implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since hospital admissions are low.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)

first published: August 16, 2022, 19:34 IST
last updated: August 16, 2022, 19:44 IST