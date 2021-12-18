Panel Formed by Modi Govt to Frame New Law for Drugs, Cosmetics Given Extension Till Feb to Pen Draft

The Narendra Modi government-constituted panel to frame new laws for medicines, cosmetics and medical devices has been given an extension of three months to submit the draft document, News18.com has learnt.

According to the earlier order, which was reported first by News18.com in September, the panel was asked to submit the draft document by November 30 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Till now, the committee has already undertaken pre-legislative consultations and examined the existing Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940, in light of the changes required as ordered by the central government. However, the remaining process to write a draft document is still pending.

“The process of consultation has been done. However, the members sought extension to write the draft document. The ministry, in turn, allowed the extension, ending February," a senior government official told News18.com. “The request for extension was made by Drug Controller General of India VG Somani last month considering that writing the draft with clarity is of utmost importance."

The present law, according to India’s apex regulatory body, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), regulates the import, manufacture, distribution and sale of drugs and cosmetics. Recently, it was amended to add medical devices.

However, the order, dated August 27 and titled ‘Constitution of Committee for Framing of New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Act’, formed an eight-member panel to reframe the laws.

“The government has decided to constitute a committee for framing/preparation of the New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill so that New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Act can be framed," the order had said.

Apart from Somani, the other members of the panel include Rajiv Wadhawan (Director, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare), Dr Eswara Reddy (Joint Drug Controller), AK Pradhan (Joint Drug Controller), IAS officer NL Meena and the drug controllers of Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

