Panic Spreads in Mathura Village as Six Pythons Found Near Hanuman Temple

Six pythons were found in a small soil mound near Hanuman temple of Raipur village under Naujheel police station of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, which created panic among the villagers. Soon after the spotting of the pythons, as the news spread in the area, people from the neighbouring villages also gathered at the spot.

Many people were scared to see the six pythons together. While some people jumped in and immediately started to tie up the mouths of snakes, others started clicking videos of snakes. A few videos are now going viral on social media.

The villagers alerted the forest department after spotting the pythons. The employees of the Forest Department immediately reached the spot as soon as the information was received. They have rescued the snakes and the pythons will be released deep inside the jungle.

The residents of the village are in shock after the spotting of the snakes, since nobody knows where the snakes came from. The most surprising thing is that women and children used to go to the spot to collect soil. The children of the village often used to play nearby and in very close vicinity to the mound. However, the villagers thanked God that there was no major incident and that none of the villagers became victims of the pythons.

In July last year, over 40 cobra snakes were also spotted in the house of a villager in Ramkola panchayat area of Kushinagar district. Though the villagers killed the snakes, the incident had spread panic in the area.

