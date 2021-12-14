Par Panel Asks Govt to Modify Farmers Pension Scheme to Increase Subscription

Expressing concerns over the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana, a parliamentary panel on Tuesday again asked the government to comprehensively modify the scheme to attract more farmers. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana (PMKMY) is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme introduced in September 2019 for small and marginal farmers having cultivable land up to 2 hectares to lead a dignified life in their twilight years.

The Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, headed by P C Gaddigoudar in its 24th report had recommended the ministry to identify the reasons for low subscription by farmers under the PMKMY and if needed, comprehensively modify the scheme to make it attractive for the subscription by the farmers. The 31st action taken report by the government on the recommendations contained in the panel’s 24th report was tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to the committee, the ministry in its action taken replies has informed that the anticipated number of farmers have not joined this Scheme mainly due to lesser number of landholding farmers in the age group of 18-40 years (eligibility criteria for the scheme). The ministry also informed that no State/UT government except Haryana agreed to share the cost of farmer’s contribution as envisaged at the time of start of the scheme. The Panel observed that the ministry remained “conspicuously silent on the issue of comprehensively modifying the Yojana to make it attractive for the subscription by the farmers as recommended" by it.

It further said no step has been taken by the ministry even after elapse of more than a year and clear cut recommendation of the Committee. “The Committee finds it disturbing and this reflects poorly on the functioning of the Department (of agriculture). The Committee takes this lackadaisical attitude of the Department very seriously and reiterates their earlier recommendation to comprehensively modify the Yojana to make it attractive for subscription by the farmers," the report said.

Advertisement

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.