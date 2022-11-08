Parents Carry Children on Two-Wheelers As Ambulances Remain Unreachable in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Reflecting the negligence of the government machinery in responding to the needy in an emergency, Telugu states have witnessed heart rendering incidents where parents at different places had carried the bodies of their children on two-wheelers due to non-availability of ambulances. The two separate incidents took place in Khammam district of Telangana and Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.

Tribal couple Vetti Mallaiah and Adi belonged to the Kothamedapalli village of the Khammam district. Their third daughter, three-year-old Sukki died after suffering from fever and fits when she was undergoing treatment at the Khammam District Hospital (KDH) which is about 70 km away from their native village. The couple alleged that they shifted the body of their daughter to their native place on a motor cycle of a young man as the hospital staff and doctors least bothered to arrange an ambulance.

But KDH Resident Medical Officer B Srinivasa Rao has refuted the allegations and said that they took away the body in the early hours though the hospital authorities assured them to arrange an ambulance in the morning.

The second incident took place in Godugupet locality of Machilipatnam town in the Krishna district. Naveen Kumar (13) of Godugupet went to Manginabudi beach along with his friend and drowned in the sea. Bandar DSP Masum Basha formed three teams and took up the search operations.

The body of Naveen Kumar washed out at the sea coast of Peddapatnam. Based on the information given by the locals, the maternal uncle of the deceased Balakrishna rushed to the spot and carried the body of his nephew. The videos of the above incident went viral on social media where the netizens criticised the police upon their negligence.

Responding to this, DSP Masum Basha said that they stopped Balakrishna while carrying his nephew’s body on motorcycle and arranged a vehicle to shift the body to the government hospital. He said that they handed over the body to the family members of the deceased after postmortem.

