Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Session Begins Today With Prez Murmu's Address; Oppn Likely to Raise BBC Documentary, Price Rise Issues

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 09:02 IST
New Delhi, India
Parliament Budget Session LIVE: The budget session of Parliament will commence on Tuesday with President Droupadi Murmu's maiden address to both Houses of Parliament. Opposition parties are expected to raise a host of issues against the government, like unemployment, price rise, the controversial BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots and the Centre's alleged bias in sharing revenue with states.
Senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday said that the BJP-led central government in its upcoming budget should focus on addressing issues like the impact of the global slowdown on economic growth, falling exports, increase in the current account deficit (CAD) and mounting total government debt. He said that the Union Budget should also focus on the danger of falling consumption leading to lower standards of living due to high unemployment rate, layoffs and inflation.
With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman getting ready to present the last full budget of the Modi 2.0 government, expectations are high that she will meet the demands of all stakeholders, including the common man who is reeling under the price rise. The finance minister has held several rounds of discussions with various stakeholders, and final touches are being given to the Union Budget for 2023-24 which will be unveiled in the Lok Sabha on February 1.
The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, will give insights into the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23 (April-March) and outlook for the next year. The Economy Survey may also give some idea about the tone and texture of the actual Budget for 2023-24, to be presented on Wednesday.
BRS leader K Keshava Rao has said his party will boycott the President’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament to protest against the BJP-led Centre’s “failure on all fronts of governance". The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too said it will boycott the address. The President addresses members of both Houses in the Parliament’s Central Hall on the first day of a session.
Opposition is all geared up to raise the issue of the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots in Parliament. On January 21, the Centre had issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question"
The government plans to bring around 36 bills - including four related to the budgetary exercise - during the session. The Budget session will have 27 sittings.
Niranjan Hiranandani, MD, Hiranandani Group spoke on Budget expectations ahead of its presentation on February 1. “There should be more focus on further investments in roads, railways, ports, airports and highways…The focus must be on the slum rehabilitation scheme to make India a slum-free country," he said.
After the President's address, the Economic Survey will be also tabled.
The Budget session will have 27 sittings. It will be conducted in two parts, with the first part of the session concluding on February 14. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the session and continue till April 6.
On the eve of the Budget session, opposition parties on Monday signalled on targetting the government on the first day of the Parliament session.
To this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government has always been positive to discussing every topic but maintained that it should be held under the rules and with the Chair’s permission.
“We seek the opposition’s cooperation in running Parliament smoothly,” Joshi told reporters after the meeting which was attended by 37 leaders, representing 27 parties. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal were among others who attended the meeting.
The Budget session will have 27 sittings. It will be conducted in two parts, with the first part of the session concluding on February 14. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the session and continue till April 6.
Sitharaman will present the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on February 1.
When away from work, Members of Parliament will now also get a chance to savour new menus. From jowar vegetable upma to ragi dosa, bajre ki tikki to bajra khichdi — these food items made of millets will now be part of the menu of Parliament House canteens.
Such arrangements have been put in place, with the government promoting the use of millets. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has made arrangements for serving the dishes made primarily with ragi, jowar, bajra, rajgira and kangni to MPs, staff and visitors.
