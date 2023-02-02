Parliament LIVE: Fireworks Expected as Both Houses to Discuss Motion of Thanks to Prez Address Today; Oppn Slams Union Budget 2023

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 08:37 IST
New Delhi, India
Parliament LIVE: A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for 2023-24 on February 1, both Houses of Parliament will have a discussion on the motion of thanks for President Droupadi Murmu’s first address, that she gave on Tuesday. Read More
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday hailed the Union Budget, saying that envisions a prosperous and inclusive India in which the fruits of development will reach all sections and citizens, especially the youth, women, farmers, OBCs, SCs, and STs.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday termed the Union budget “disappointing" and alleged that the state was “neglected" with no attention having been paid to demands such as special status and a special package of Rs 20,000 crore. Kumar, who was away in the north Bihar district of Supaul for his ‘Samadhan Yatra’, came out with a written statement on the budget, upon return to the state capital, late in the evening.
NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said the Union Budget “disappointed" the country including Maharashtra and it did not offer anything special for Mumbai. Terming the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as “deceptive" and “chunavi jumla (election stunt)", Pawar said it was prepared with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections and polls in nine states.
CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has served a notice to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar under rule 267 for suspension of business in Rajya Sabha today and demanded a discussion on the Adani stock crash terming the matter as “urgent".
The ruling BJP on Wednesday hailed the Union Budget as an “all-inclusive" document which reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “farsighted" leadership to make a new India, while the Opposition dismissed it as “anti-people" and mere rhetoric lacking the vision for creating jobs and taming inflation. The Budget proposals also triggered an ‘Amrit Kaal’ versus ‘Mitra Kaal’ debate between the BJP and the Opposition.
Fireworks are expected on Thursday, as chief ministers of non-BJP-ruled states on Wednesday said the Union Budget was “disappointing” and “discriminatory” as it “ignored” their demands and failed to address the country’s economic concerns.
Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called the Budget a ”jumla” and said it would only immerse India in debt, while labelling the exercise as “dangerous for the country”. Talking to PTI, Sisodia, who is also the finance minister of Delhi, said the budget will add a debt of Rs 15 lakh crore.
In her Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman had raised the personal income tax rebate limit, doled out sops on small savings and announced one of the biggest hikes in capital spending in the past decade as she walked a tight rope between staying fiscally prudent and meeting public expectations.
The Budget proposals also triggered an ‘Amrit Kaal’ versus ‘Mitra Kaal’ debate between the BJP and the Opposition, with the PM saying it provides a strong base to fulfil the dreams of an aspirational society, including the poor and the middle class, and Rahul Gandhi claiming it takes care only of the rich.
Modi described the Union Budget as “historic”, saying the first budget in ‘Amrit Kaal’ has established a strong base to fulfil the resolve of a developed India. He said that in order to empower the middle class, the government has taken many significant decisions in past years that have ensured ease of living.
