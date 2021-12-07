Parliament LIVE Updates: 2 More Indigenous Jabs to Be Available in Coming Days, Health Minister in LS; Rijiju to Introduce Bill to Amend Judges Salaries Act

Meanwhile, BJP will hold its parliamentary party meeting at Ambedkar International Centre on Tuesday instead of the Parliament House Complex.

On the vaccines, the Health Minister said third phase trial data for both the new vaccines has been submitted. “We hope that the data and trial [of the two vaccines] will be successful. Both these companies are Indian, the research and manufacturing have also been done in the country,” Mandaviya said, adding that with the government’s help Indian scientists had developed a Covid-19 vaccine in just 9 months.

Meanwhile, on Monday after Shah’s brief statement on the Nagaland issue, the opposition demanded time to respond but the Speaker refused to give his permission. Shah also addressed the Rajya Sabha regarding the incident following which the house was adjourned till Tuesday amid constant disruption and continued protests by the Opposition.

The Upper House of Parliament has been witnessing constant disruption over the suspension of 12 members. The leaders of opposition parties have been protesting against the suspension of their fellow colleagues. Meanwhile, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in the Lok Sabha.

