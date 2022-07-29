Parliament LIVE Updates: All Eyes on Oppn-NDA Spar Amid 'Rashtrapatni' Row, Protests on 'PM's Promises'

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak on Thursday said he and his party member Sushil Gupta were suspended from Rajya Sabha for raising in the House the issue of spurious liquor sale in BJP-ruled Gujarat that led to the death of several people. The Rajya Sabha adopted a motion to suspend Aam Aadmi Party’s Pathak and Sushil Kumar Gupta besides Independent lawmaker Ajit Kumar Bhuyan for the rest of the week for “unruly behaviour" in the House. The Upper House had suspended AAP member Sanjay Singh on Wednesday for “unruly behaviour".
“Me and Sushil Gupta have been suspended. And, our only fault was that we were raising the issue pertaining to death of people in Gujarat due to consumption spurious liquor," Pathak said after their suspension. The BJP and its government does not care about the people of Gujarat, he charged. Forty-two people from Botad and neighbouring Ahmedabad district have died so far after consuming spurious liquor on July 25, while 97 people are still admitted to hospitals in Bhavnagar, Botad and Ahmedabad, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi had said on Wednesday.
Those who eat together, protest together. The 50-hour-long relay protest outside Parliament by various parties against the suspension of 20 Rajya Sabha members has spiced up Opposition camaraderie with each party taking it upon itself to arrange breakfast, lunch and dinner with its own regional twist. READ MORE
Ahigh-voltage drama was on Thursday witnessed in the Lok Sabha when Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani got engaged in a bitter face-off that escalated the already raging row over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calling President Droupadi Murmu “rashtrapatni". READ MORE
Delhi has not recorded even a single good air quality day with an AQI of 50 or less in the first six months this year, according to government data presented in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Union Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey, however, said Delhi saw a 27 per cent reduction in PM10 and a 22 per cent reduction in PM 2.5 in 2021 compared to 2016.
According to the data presented by the minister, Delhi has not recorded a single “good" air quality day in the first six months of this year. It has, however, logged seven “satisfactory" and 47 “moderate" air quality days during this period. The city saw 105 “poor", 21 “very poor" and one severe air quality day, the data showed. Air quality index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. The data also showed that Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru did not record even one bad (poor, very poor or severe) air quality day.
The Opposition has chosen the entrance to the Parliament as its new protest site as it wants to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the promise he made when he entered the House for the first time in 2014, its leaders said Thursday. The protests against the suspension of Opposition MPs started on Wednesday under the sky near the Gandhi statue. “We want to remind Modi of the promise he made when he arrived on the first day. That is the place where he touched his forehead on the stairs.
“Also, since there was no tent, because of the rain, we had to move the agitation somewhere. This place was symbolic," said a leader. The entrance to the Parliament has now been chosen as the site of the Opposition protest as it is both strategic as well as practical. Braving mosquitoes and the heat, five suspended MPs, including CPI’s Santosh Kumar and AAP’s Sanjay Singh, spent the night near the Gandhi statue in Parliament complex. TMC’s Dola Sen and Santanu Sen were present at the site till post midnight. With authorities not granting permission for a tent, the five MPs slept under the sky as a protest against the suspension of 24 of their fellow parliamentarians, 20 from Rajya Sabha and four Congress members from Lok Sabha.
A major political row broke out on Thursday over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s ‘rashtrapatni’ remark with the BJP launching an all-out offensive against the opposition party, accusing Chowdhury of hurling a “deliberate sexist insult" at President Droupadi Murmu and demanding an apology from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.
In his defence, Chowdhury, who is the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said he never intended to disrespect the President and his ‘rashtrapatni’ remark was a “slip of the tongue". Accusing the BJP of making a “mountain out of a molehill" over the issue, he said he will apologise to President Murmu but not to “these pakhandis" (hypocrites).
The Congress leader said he has sought time from the President the day after tomorrow and will apologise to her if she has been offended by his inadvertent comments. Taking on the Congress, both inside and outside Parliament, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani said Chowdhury used the term knowing well that it demeans Murmu and her office and is against India’s values. Both houses also witnessed frequent adjournments due to protests by BJP members on the issue.
Parliament LIVE Updates: A major political row broke out on Thursday over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s ‘rashtrapatni’ remark with the BJP launching an all-out offensive against the opposition party, accusing Chowdhury of hurling a “deliberate sexist insult” at President Droupadi Murmu and demanding an apology from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.
In his defence, Chowdhury, who is the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said he never intended to disrespect the President and his ‘rashtrapatni’ remark was a “slip of the tongue”. Accusing the BJP of making a “mountain out of a molehill” over the issue, he said he will apologise to President Murmu but not to “these pakhandis” (hypocrites).
The Congress leader said he has sought time from the President the day after tomorrow and will apologise to her if she has been offended by his inadvertent comments. Taking on the Congress, both inside and outside Parliament, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani said Chowdhury used the term knowing well that it demeans Murmu and her office and is against India’s values. Both houses also witnessed frequent adjournments due to protests by BJP members on the issue.
“Chowdhury’s comments were not a slip of tongue. It was a deliberate sexist insult against the President,” Sitharaman said, making a brief statement in Rajya Sabha. Demanding an apology from the Congress president, the finance minister said Sonia Gandhi appointed Chowdhury as the leader in Lok Sabha to speak and he had insulted the President.
The BJP also fielded six of its tribal leaders, including three Union ministers –Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal and Bharati Pawar, to attack the Congress over the issue. Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters here, the leaders said Sonia Gandhi should tender an apology to the country on behalf of her party as Chowdhury had insulted the tribal community as well as women.
Chowdhury’s clarification was even “more objectionable” as he has tried to make light of the remark, Rijiju told reporters. “What he said was not a mistake. He said it deliberately and with stress,” Rijiju said, criticising the West Bengal leader for his allegation that the BJP was making a mountain out of a molehill.
Alleging that the Congress has been targeting Murmu “maliciously” ever since the BJP-led NDA named her its presidential candidate, Irani said she was called a “puppet” and a “symbol of evil” by its leaders. “A tribal woman from a poor family who created history is being continuously demeaned by the Congress,” she told reporters.
Later, a face-off between Gandhi and Irani in the Lok Sabha chamber added to the already raging row over Chowdhury’s remark with the Congress accusing BJP MPs of subjecting the party chief to “brutal heckling, verbal assault and physical intimidation”, and demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The incident took place after Gandhi walked across to the Treasury benches and sought to know from BJP member Rama Devi why she was dragged into the issue. Irani stepped in and was seen gesturing towards Gandhi and apparently protesting Chowdhury’s remark. Gandhi at first tried to ignore Irani’s protestations, but was soon seen gesturing towards the minister and speaking angrily.
NCP member Supriya Sule and Trinamool member Aparupa Poddar were seen escorting the Congress president away from the Treasury benches as BJP members flocked around Rama Devi and Gandhi. In a tweet, Moitra said, “Was in Lok Sabha when 75 year old lady senior leader encircled & heckled pack-wolf style when all she did was walk over & speak (masked) to another senior lady panel chairperson.”
Earlier clarifying his remark, Chowdhury said,”yesterday, when we were holding a protest at Vijay Chowk, journalists asked where we wanted to go. I said ‘rashtrapatni’ only once by mistake. I urged the journalists not to show my video where I committed a mistake. The BJP is creating a row over it now. What should I do? I said it and realised I uttered the wrong word”.
In a video message later, he said India’s president, be it Brahmin or tribal, is respected by all. Accusing the Congress of insulting the President of India by using derogatory words, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal alleged that the opposition party now wants to view the President’s office through the prism of caste and religion.
“Today the entire country is seriously concerned that the President has been insulted and it will not tolerate this,” he told the house amid uproar by the ruling party members. Goyal said Chowdhury repeated this insult again today by saying that the president can be a Brahmin or Adivasi. According to Chowdhury, the BJP does not have anything on the party and is finding “masala” against it.
Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here