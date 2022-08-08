Parliament LIVE Updates: Monsoon Session May See Early Conclusion Today After Farewell to Venkaiah Naidu, Introduction of Some Bills

Parliament LIVE Updates: The Monsoon Session of Parliament may be curtailed today, with the government reaching out to the Opposition on the matter as only three working days remain this week, reports have said, adding that the government has informed the Opposition leaders that they intend to adjourn Parliament sine die on August 8 or 10, rather than sitting until August 12. Read More
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday amid sloganeering by Congress members against the alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate by the government. As soon as the House met at 2 pm, papers were laid on the table and two resolutions adopted amid continued sloganeering by Congress members. READ MORE
AAP MP Raghav Chadha sought suggestions from the people of Punjab on Sunday on issues they want to be raised in Parliament. The Rajya Sabha MP said he has been inspired by the firm commitment of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann to work for the welfare of people. He said people can call on 9910944444 with their suggestions or feedback on issues they feel should be raised in Parliament. They can also send videos or documents through WhatsApp on this number, Chadha added. “The aim of this initiative is to seek suggestions and address the concerns of three crore Punjabis, whose voice is rarely heard in Parliament. Through this, people can directly reach out to me. I will be the medium through which the people of Punjab can voice their concerns. I vow to consider every suggestion that we receive on this helpline," he said.
The polls to elect the president and the vice president may be over but the bitter aftertaste in the Opposition ranks is likely to linger with the schism between the Congress and the TMC widening and jibes at each other flowing thick and fast. The defeat of the Opposition’s candidates in these polls were on expected lines, but what surprised many was that the bid for unity had in effect exposed the political fault lines in the Opposition ranks. The two major Opposition forces trading barbs and the Trinamool Congress abstaining from the vice presidential poll do not augur well for the Opposition moving towards the 2024 parliamentary elections and are likely to dent their electoral prospects, analysts say.
While the Congress and the TMC were seen vying for credit in forging a consensus on a joint presidential candidate, their differences came out in the open during the vice presidential election. Congress veteran Margaret Alva was fielded by the Opposition for the vice presidential poll against the ruling NDA’s Jagdeep Dhankhar, but the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress announced it would abstain from the election as there was no proper consultation before deciding on the candidate. Alva’s first reaction was stern, saying this was not the time for ‘whataboutery’, ego or anger, but the time for courage, leadership and unity. However, she continued to express hope that Banerjee would come around and support her, but it was not to be. And with a comprehensive defeat, the knives were out in public with Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh going public with his disappointment with the TMC. Margaret Alva ran a spirited campaign and it was too bad the TMC didn’t support her, he said on Twitter. India will have to wait for its first woman vice president, he added.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said he was veering to the conclusion that Parliament has become “dysfunctional" and alleged that democracy is “gasping for breath" in India with almost all institutions tamed, emasculated or captured. He also said Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu “failed" to protect Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge last week from being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) when the House was in session.
According to reports, the Zero Hour and Question Hour will be skipped on August 8 to allow for a farewell function in Rajya Sabha for retiring Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the country’s Vice President. The second half of the day could see the passage of two bills, after which the House would adjourn sine die, as proposed by the opposition.
In an interview with PTI, Chidambaram also dismissed Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks linking the Congress’ demonstration against price rise on Friday to the Ram temple foundation day, saying the anniversary of the ‘shilanyas’ was “far from our mind” when the date for the protest was fixed. It was fixed taking into account that all the MPs will be in Delhi on Friday because the voting for the vice presidential poll was on Saturday, he said, adding that one can always twist logic to blame someone.
“Moreover, it was on August 5, 2019 that the illegal dismembering of Jammu and Kashmir took place! Let’s leave these aside when discussing a serious issue,” Chidambaram said. Shah had linked Congress leaders’ protest in black clothes over the issues of price rise, unemployment and GST hike to what he said was the party’s “appeasement” politics to convey its opposition to the Ram temple foundation stone laying by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5 in 2020.
Chidambaram also rejected BJP leaders’ charge that the Congress’ protest on August 5 was an attempt to save the party’s top leadership that is facing questioning by the ED in the National Herald case. “We had announced and made it clear that the protests on August 5 were exclusively on inflation, unemployment and Agnipath. If people pretend to be deaf and blind to the announcement, what can we do?” he said.
The leaders summoned in the National Herald case are strong enough to defend themselves and they also have the full support of the rank and file of the party, Chidambaram asserted. Asked about Kharge’s summoning by the ED during the working hours of Parliament last Thursday, he said it was a “sad day” for Rajya Sabha when the Chairman “failed to protect” the Leader of the Opposition from being summoned when the House was in session.
