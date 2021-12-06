Parliament LIVE Updates: Nagaland Civilians' Killings Likely to Trigger Heated Discussion Today; Sitharaman to Introduce Bill to Amend Narcotic Drugs Act

While the Upper House of the parliament will discuss price rise under rule 176, in the Lower House union minister Nirmala Sitharaman will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations on Demands for Grants (2021-22) pertaining to the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

Sithraman will also introduce a bill to amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Along with it, health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will move a bill to amend the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Act, 1998 and union minister Kiren Rijuju will move a Bill to amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958.

On Friday, the Opposition protested against the suspension of MPs in Rajya Sabha while seeking a discussion on key issues, including Covid-19, compensation for farmers, China, price rises, and flood. Opposition members hit out at the government over Covid-19 management and struck a word of caution on the spread of the heavily mutated Omicron strain of virus in the country. They also called for a ban on international flights in view of the outbreak of the Omicron strain. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said in the Lok Sabha that a lot of politics happened around oxygen shortage during the second wave of Covid-19. “A lot of politics happened on oxygen. Every state was asked to report death related to oxygen. 19 states responded to Centre on the data for death due to oxygen. However, he assured that oxygen plants are operating at full capacity and there will not be a shortage in oxygen supply this time.

Meanwhile, members of opposition TMC and NCP sought to know from the government its stand on booster doses for COVID-19, besides the usage of money from the PM-CARES funds. Participating in a discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic in Lok Sabha on Thursday, TMC member Saugata Roy accused the political leadership of “complacency” in the handling of the pandemic.

