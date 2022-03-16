Parliament LIVE Updates: No Plans to Introduce Cryptocurrency, Says Govt; 325 Died While Cleaning Sewers, Septic Tanks in 5 Years, Lok Sabha Told

Parliament LIVE Updates: The government said that no death has been reported for engaging in manual scavenging but 325 people lost their lives in accidents during hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks in the last five years. Family members of 276 people who died during the last five years have received compensation, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale informed Lok Sabha.

“No death has been reported due to engaging in manual scavenging (which is lifting of human excreta from insanitary latrines as defined in Section 2(1) (g) of the MS Act, 2013),” Athawale said in a written response. He said 325 people have died due to accidents while undertaking hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks during the last five years. The highest number of such deaths have been reported from Uttar Pradesh at 52 followed by Tamil Nadu 43, Delhi 42, Haryana 33 and Maharashtra 30.

The Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Rajya Sabha that there is no plan to introduce cryptocurrency by the government. Currently, cryptocurrencies are unregulated in India, he said in a written reply.

“RBI does not issue cryptocurrency. Traditional paper currency is a legal tender and is issued by RBI in terms of provisions of RBI Act, 1994. A digital version of traditional paper currency is called Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC),” he said. RBI is currently working towards a phased implementation strategy for introduction of CBDC and examining use cases which could be implemented with little or no disruption, he said in another reply.

Introduction of CBDC has the potential to provide significant benefits such as reduced dependency on cash, higher seigniorage due to lower transaction costs, etc, he added. Printing of notes have declined over a period of time, he said, adding, during 2019-20 notes worth Rs 4,378 crore were printed which came down to Rs 4,012 crore in 2020-21.

Replying to another question, he said, financial health of the country includes many facets. “Stable stock market along with well-functioning and sophisticated market infrastructure is one indicator to assess a country’s financial health. The stock markets are indicative of economic growth in the medium to long term as the stock prices reflect the market’s expectation on future corporate earnings/profitability and hence the underlying confidence in economy,” he said.

