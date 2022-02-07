Parliament LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Reply to Debate on Motion of Thanks Today; Amit Shah to Comment on Owaisi Convoy Attack

Parliament LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to reply the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in the Lok Sabha on Monday in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament that commenced on January 31. The address is expected to take place in the evening, ANI reported. Read More
The Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour on Monday as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar after the members pay tributes to her in the House, sources in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said. Officials said a decision has been taken that the House will be adjourned for an hour after Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu reads Mangeshkar’s obituary when it meets for the day at 10 am on Monday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah today will make a statement in Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha regarding attack on the convoy of Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM chief, at a place under PS Pilkhuwa in district Hapur, Uttar Pradesh on February 3 Statement expected at about 11:30 am in Rajya Sabha and 4:30 pm in Lok Sabha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in the Lok Sabha on Monday in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. The address is expected to take place in the evening, news agency ANI reported.
PM Modi had hailed President Kovind’s address to Parliament, saying it talked about India’s developmental strides and reflected the collective vision of 130 crore Indians to take the nation to newer heights in the times to come.
The debate on the motion of thanks on his address began on February 2, with both the houses allotting 12 hours for it in the first half of the Budget session. It opened with BJP MP Harish Dwivedi claiming 4.5 lakh youths were given jobs and ₹36,000 crore worth farmer loans waived in the last five years in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath government. He also slammed the previous governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh for only providing lip services rather than actually working for the welfare of the poor and backward classes.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was the first from the Opposition to reply, attacked the government alleging that two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor, have been created and the gap between them was widening. Speaking first from the Opposition side in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, he said the address to a joint sitting of Parliament didn’t touch the central challenges facing the country and was a “list of bureaucratic ideas” instead of a strategic vision.
The presidential address made no mention of unemployment, the Congress leader claimed. There are two Indias — one for the rich, one for the poor — and the gap between the two was widening, Gandhi alleged and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start working towards bringing the two Indias, created by this government, together.
