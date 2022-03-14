Parliament LIVE Updates: Financial Plan of J&K to be Presented During Budget Session Part 2; Oppn to Attack Govt on Jobs, Indians in Ukraine

Parliament LIVE Updates: The second part of the Parliament’s Budget session begins today with the Opposition set to corner the government on a range of issues, including rising unemployment, a reduction in the interest rate on employees’ provident fund and the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine. Read More
Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Lok Sabha today. The Bill seeks further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in list of STs in relation to Tripura.
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, after a meeting with Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders over the budget session agenda on Sunday said, “We will try to raise the issues of inflation, unemployment, MSP for farmers and medical students returning from Ukraine".
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha regarding not changing the original building of Mahatma Gandhi in Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad.
CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to discuss the decision of slashing EPFO interest rate to 8.1% from 8.5%, a 43-year low.
The second part of the Budget session resumes after a 30-day recess during which the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees (DRSCs) examined the demands for grants of various ministries and departments. M Venkaiah Naidu is likely to give an account of the working of the eight DRSCs of the Rajya Sabha during the recess in the House on Monday.
With the Budget session of Parliament starting from today for the second part, the Rajya Sabha will get 19 hours of additional time for business over the earlier schedule. The House will sit from 11 am till 6 pm with a one-hour lunch break during the 19 scheduled sittings, while it sat from 10 am till 3 pm during the first part of the session.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget for Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha on Monday and it is expected to be taken up for discussion in the post-lunch sitting of the House. The government has also listed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.
With the COVID-19 situation easing out considerably, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will have simultaneous sittings from 11 am, instead of the two separate shifts during the first part of the Budget session from January 29 to February 11. The session convenes days after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered victories in the Assembly polls in four states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power in Punjab.
The first part of the Budget session had begun on January 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament, which was followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey. Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on February 1, which was followed by discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address and the Union Budget.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting of the party’s Parliament Strategy Group at her residence and decided to work in coordination with like-minded political parties during the Budget session. “We will work in coordination with other like-minded parties to raise issues of public importance during the session,” Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters after the meeting.
He said the issues to be raised during the session include the evacuation and safety of the Indian students in Ukraine, inflation, unemployment, labour matters and MSP for farmers as promised by the government. On Saturday, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) decided to slash the interest rate on employees’ provident fund from 8.5 per cent to 8.1 per cent.
Opposition leaders are also expected to demand a statement from the government on the evacuation of Indian nationals, mostly students, stranded in war-hit Ukraine. The Opposition had hit out at the government over the “delay” in rescuing the students caught in the war zone and criticised the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for issuing “vague” advisories.
