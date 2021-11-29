Parliament LIVE Updates: Fireworks Expected on Day 1 of Winter Session as Oppn Plans Attack on MSP, Pegasus; Farm Laws Repeal in House Today

Parliament LIVE Updates: The stage is set for a stormy start to Parliament’s Winter Session today as the Opposition sharpens its claws to attack the government on issues ranging from MSP for farmers, price rise and Pegasus snooping row, a day after the Opposition attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for skipping the all-party meeting. The bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws will also be introduced today, with the government issuing a whip to its MPs to be present in the House. The government is ready for discussion and debate on any topic (in the winter session of parliament). There should be positive discussions," said minister of state for parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal.
The Winter Session will go on till December 23 with 20 sittings amid strict Covid-19 protocols. It is likely to witness the introduction of 26 bills, including major ones regarding cryptocurrency regulation, data protection, extension of tenure of ED and CBI directors for up to five years among others. With the first anniversary of the farmers’ protests in sight and ahead of assembly elections in key states, the BJP-led central government is introducing the bill to repeal the three new farm laws, after Prime Minister Modi announced their withdrawal on November 19. The opposition has set its sight on demanding a legal backing for minimum support price for farmers. The Congress has also demanded compensation for farmers who died during the year-long protests.
The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill came a week after a parliamentary panel, chaired by BJP leader Jayant Sinha, discussed the pros and cons of crypto finance with different stakeholders, and an agreement was reached that digital currencies cannot be stopped but must be regulated. The bill has the provision to ban all but some private cryptocurrencies while allowing an official digital currency by Reserve Bank of India. A report of the joint committee of parliament on the data protection bill, 2019, will also be tabled in the two houses during the session. The much-awaited report took several rounds of meetings and much deliberation. The committee has proposed over 200 amendments, 170 of which have been proposed by chairperson PP Chaudhary, Lok Sabha MP. The bill is now being called data protection bill instead of personal data protection bill, as data refers to personal as well as non-personal. It also involves issues of national security, sovereignty and integrity of the country.
Nov 29, 202108:08 (IST)
Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh walked out of the meeting after being repeatedly interrupted by the parliamentary affairs minister.
Nov 29, 202107:35 (IST)
Winter Session to Begin Today- Government's Priorities & What Opposition Wants? In an expected stormy Day 1 of the winter session of the Parliament, the opposition has vowed to corner the government over various issues, ranging from farmers protest to inflation. The government, meanwhile, has urged the opposition parties to let Parliament function smoothly. The government called an all-party meeting on Sunday to urge the opposition parties to let the two houses of Parliament function smoothly. Apart from the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, the central government is also expected to bring a bill on cryptocurrency to lay the foundation for the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) digital currency.
Nov 29, 202107:23 (IST)
Bill to Repeal Farm Laws Listed for Day 1 | The Centre is set to table a bill to repeal the three farm laws, with it listed on the agenda for the first day of the winter Parliament session, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced. The bill will be tabled by Tomar, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have issued whips to their MPs to be present on the day. Despite the prime minister’s surprise announcement, farmer leaders have maintained they won’t budge until the laws are formally repealed in Parliament. They have also indicated the stir for a statutory guarantee of MSP and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill will continue.
Nov 29, 202107:21 (IST)
The winter session will go on till December 23 with 20 sittings amid strict Covid-19 protocols. It is likely to witness the introduction of 26 bills.
Nov 29, 202107:02 (IST)
The winter session of Parliament will start from November 29 and will go on till December 23.
Nov 29, 202107:01 (IST)
Rajya Sabha Likely to Take up Bill to Repeal Farm Laws After its Passage in Lok Sabha | The bill to repeal three farm laws is likely to be taken up in Rajya Sabha itself after it is passed by Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session, sources said on Sunday. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill-2021 has been listed in Lok Sabha for consideration and passage. Sources said after the bill is passed in Lok Sabha, it will be taken up in the Upper House of Parliament. The bill seeks to repeal the three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for over a year now.
Nov 29, 202106:58 (IST)
The three ordinances that have been listed for passage:
-The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
- Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021
-Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021
The other bills listed For introduction and passage in both houses subsequently include:
- The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
-The Cantonment Bill, 2021
-Inter-Services Organizations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2021.
-The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021
-The Emigration Bill, 2021
-The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021
-The National Nursing Midwifery Commission Bill, 2021
-The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021.
-The National Anti- Doping Bill, 2021
-The Mediation Bill, 2021
Nov 29, 202106:50 (IST)
Agriculture Minister to Table Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 in LS | Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will table the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the session. Even as the government has decided to repeal the three laws, the Parliament session is expected to be a stormy affair over the farmers' demand for a law on minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The opposition parties have already favoured the farmers' demand and would try to corner the government over the issue.
The bill seeks to provide for the protection of personal data of individuals and establish a data protection authority for the same. The main objection of the opposition was granting “unbridled powers" to the central government to exempt any of its probe agencies, including Enforcement Directorate and CBI, from the purview of the entire act.
