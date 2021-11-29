Parliament LIVE Updates: Fireworks Expected on Day 1 of Winter Session as Oppn Plans Attack on MSP, Pegasus; Farm Laws Repeal in House Today

The bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws will also be introduced today, with the government issuing a whip to its MPs to be present in the House. (Reuters File)

The bill seeks to provide for the protection of personal data of individuals and establish a data protection authority for the same. The main objection of the opposition was granting “unbridled powers" to the central government to exempt any of its probe agencies, including Enforcement Directorate and CBI, from the purview of the entire act. Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.