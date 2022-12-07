Parliament LIVE Updates: 16 New Bills Lined Up, LAC Standoff & Inflation on Oppn's Discussion List as Winter Session Begins Today

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The Winter session of Parliament is all set to begin on Wednesday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make a speech on day 1 of the session. The Government plans to introduce 16 bills during 17 sittings in the winter session. The Opposition on the other hand seeks to corner the government over a host of issues including the situation on the border with China.

The winter session will last till December 29, with 17 sittings over 23 days.

The session is key as just a day after it starts, votes for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls will be counted. The outcome is likely have a bearing on the proceedings whichever way the results go. Exit polls had on Monday predicted a big win for the BJP in Gujarat and a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh where most pollsters gave an edge to the ruling party over the Congress.

This Winter session is also likely to be the last session that will be held in the existing Parliament House.

On Tuesday, Union minister and Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh chaired an all-party meet where he sought cooperation from all parties for smooth functioning of the session. Leaders from more than 30 parties took part in the meeting, which was also attended by leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Demand for discussion on price rise, unemployment and the situation along the Sino-India border dominated the all-party meeting with the Centre assuring it will take up the issues according to the rules and norms of Parliament.

