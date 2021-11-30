The letter written by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asking for moving a motion of suspension of the 12 MPs had read, “The 254th Session of Rajya Sabha would indeed be counted as most reprehensible and shameful session in our Parliamentary history. The disgrace caused is irreversible and no amount of condemning and repent can undo the damage it has done.”

“The unruly and reprehensible acts viz standing on the table, throwing files at the Chair, obstructing the Parliamentary Staff from performing their duties, compounded by violent behaviour by some of the Members of Parliament, terrifying and injuring the staff members, has brought disrepute to Indian democracy. These unfathomable circumstances demand exemplary remedies, which would not only act as deterrence against any such future unruly and violent incidents but also endeavour to restore the credibility of Parliament in the eyes of its electorate,” it had read.

Rule 256 says suspension to be taken for a period not exceeding the remainder of the session. The Rajya Sabha chairman had offered to form a committee in the last session to discuss action, but many opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, and DMK, had categorically refused to become a part of this committee.

The Parliament on Monday had passed the bill to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws at the centre of protests by farmers for over a year with the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha giving their approval in quick succession amid an uproar on the first day of the Winter session without any discussion as demanded by the opposition.

Though the repeal bill was passed by voice vote within minutes of its introduction in both the Houses, opposition members continued their protest demanding a discussion on farmers’ issues, including legal sanctity to Minimum Support Price(MSP) of crops and compensation to families of farmers who died during the year-long agitation.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 now awaits the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind for the formal withdrawal of the three laws against which farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders. Terming the repeal of the farm laws a victory of the protesters, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha(SKM) called an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the future course of action as leaders from Punjab unions asked the Centre to hold discussions and give an assurance on other demands, including a legal guarantee on MSP, in Parliament on November 30.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.