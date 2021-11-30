Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The 12 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended Monday for the remaining part of the session, following the violent scenes witnessed on the last day of the Monsoon Session on August 11, will speak to Vice President and RS Speaker Venkaiah Naidu to ask for a review, sources said. Read More
BJP Vice President Dilip Ghosh, commenting on TMC skipping the Opposition meeting called by Congress, said, “these dramas are very old… Every party wants to be the leader (of Opposition parties). Mamata Banerjee wants to be the leader. The days of Sonia Gandhi are over".
The Centre has no proposal to recognise Bitcoin as a currency in the country, the Parliament was informed on Monday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, also said that the government does not collect data on Bitcoin transactions. Bitcoin is a form of digital currency which allows people to buy goods and services among others. In the ongoing winter session of Parliament, the Centre aims to table the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, through which it seeks a ban on all private cryptocurrencies. At present, there is no regulation or ban in the country on cryptocurrency.
As many as 673 districts of the country have prepared District Disaster Management Plans (DDMP), as per inputs by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Parliament was informed on Monday. Replying to a question by a bunch of Parliamentarians regarding 80 per cent vulnerable districts as mentioned by a study done by think tank Council for Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), Minister for State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey told the Lok Sabha: “Contrary to the statement made in the aforesaid CEEW report, 673 districts of the country have prepared District Disaster Management Plans (DDMP)." The NDMA has issued guidelines for the preparation of the DDMP, he said, adding, in addition, the National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) prepared by NDMA in 2019 and the respective State Disaster Management Plans (SDMP) provide the overall framework and guidance for the preparation of the DDMP.
The Lok Sabha members have raised at least 368 questions on air pollution in India from 2000 to 2019, with more than 200 of them raised in 2016 or later, with crop residue burning emerging as the most common source of interest, a new working paper has found. Launched on Monday, the first day of the winter session of the Parliament, “Airing Differences? Reading the Political Narrative on Air Quality Management in India", the working paper by the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) cited the fact that more than 200 of the 368 questions were asked after 2016 and said, it reflected a sharp increase in political engagement in recent years in Parliament. The working paper is a careful reading of nearly 11 hours of discussions on air pollution that took place in the upper and lower Houses of the Parliament in November 2019. As for the sources of pollution referred to in these questions, while industries, power plants and vehicles were the main sources targeted before 2016, crop residue burning has emerged as the most common source of interest in recent years, although vehicles and industries continue to receive some attention.
On day one of the winter session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha suspended Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi among 12 opposition members of Parliament for the rest of the session for “complete abuse of rules of the House" and “violent behaviour" in the last session. READ MORE
The Parliament on Monday had passed the bill to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws at the centre of protests by farmers for over a year with the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha giving their approval in quick succession amid an uproar on the first day of the Winter session without any discussion as demanded by the opposition. Though the repeal bill was passed by voice vote within minutes of its introduction in both the Houses, opposition members continued their protest demanding a discussion on farmers’ issues, including legal sanctity to Minimum Support Price(MSP) of crops and compensation to families of farmers who died during the year-long agitation.
The 12 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended Monday for the remaining part of the session, following the violent scenes witnessed on the last day of the Monsoon Session on August 11, will speak to Vice President and RS Speaker Venkaiah Naidu to ask for a review, sources told CNN-News18. The letter written by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asking for moving a motion of suspension of the 12 MPs had read, “The 254th Session of Rajya Sabha would indeed be counted as most reprehensible and shameful session in our Parliamentary history. The disgrace caused is irreversible and no amount of condemning and repent can undo the damage it has done."
The letter written by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asking for moving a motion of suspension of the 12 MPs had read, “The 254th Session of Rajya Sabha would indeed be counted as most reprehensible and shameful session in our Parliamentary history. The disgrace caused is irreversible and no amount of condemning and repent can undo the damage it has done.”
“The unruly and reprehensible acts viz standing on the table, throwing files at the Chair, obstructing the Parliamentary Staff from performing their duties, compounded by violent behaviour by some of the Members of Parliament, terrifying and injuring the staff members, has brought disrepute to Indian democracy. These unfathomable circumstances demand exemplary remedies, which would not only act as deterrence against any such future unruly and violent incidents but also endeavour to restore the credibility of Parliament in the eyes of its electorate,” it had read.
Rule 256 says suspension to be taken for a period not exceeding the remainder of the session. The Rajya Sabha chairman had offered to form a committee in the last session to discuss action, but many opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, and DMK, had categorically refused to become a part of this committee.
The Parliament on Monday had passed the bill to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws at the centre of protests by farmers for over a year with the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha giving their approval in quick succession amid an uproar on the first day of the Winter session without any discussion as demanded by the opposition.
Though the repeal bill was passed by voice vote within minutes of its introduction in both the Houses, opposition members continued their protest demanding a discussion on farmers’ issues, including legal sanctity to Minimum Support Price(MSP) of crops and compensation to families of farmers who died during the year-long agitation.
The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 now awaits the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind for the formal withdrawal of the three laws against which farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders. Terming the repeal of the farm laws a victory of the protesters, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha(SKM) called an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the future course of action as leaders from Punjab unions asked the Centre to hold discussions and give an assurance on other demands, including a legal guarantee on MSP, in Parliament on November 30.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.