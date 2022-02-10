Part of Roof Collapses in Gurugram High-rise, No Deaths Reported; Rescue Ops Underway

A portion of the roof of an apartment in a Gurugram housing complex collapsed on Thursday. The

apartment is located in Chintels Paradiso Housing Complex in Gurugram’s Sector 109 in Haryana.

News18 has learnt that the incident took place on the sixth floor of the building where some construction work was going on.

“No deaths have been reported so far. We are yet to ascertain how many people are trapped under the debris. Rescue is underway," said Gurugram Police.

Several people are feared trapped on the sixth floor. Fire brigades and local authorities have reached the incident spot and a rescue operation is underway.

This is a developing story.

