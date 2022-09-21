Partha to Anubrata, Bodyguard to Drivers: Sharing the Same Pain, Bengal's Unique Unity in Custody over Corruption

With the festive season set to begin in West Bengal, the political tension is mounting on. Since July, a cluster of politicians from West Bengal have dealt with probes by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the state has witnessed the arrest of many politicians since then. From ministers to MLAs, from administrative supremos to drivers, no one has been left untouched in the specified case. The list goes on.

Partha Chatterjee

Former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested in school jobs scam on 23rd July which created cataclysm in West Bengal’s politics. A bundle of official documents was seized by the ED from his flat. However, from the day of his arrest, the Trinamool Congress maintained their distance from Partha Chatterjee. Kunal Ghosh has been vocal about opposing him. Chatterjee also lost his ministry from the Bengal Cabinet.

Anubrata Mondal

The 62-year-old Anubrata Mondal, Birbhum Trinamool Congress President was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 12th August in a cattle smuggling case. Along with Mondal, his driver Saigal was also got arrested. Though CM of Bengal and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee was tight-lipped during the arrest of former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, she has been vocal ever since her beloved “Kesto" got arrested. Nonetheless, when Anubrata got arrested, he never willingly faced the camera and journalists. He is still in CBI custody.

Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the former president of the West Bengal Secondary Education Board Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay on 15th September because of his alleged links with the SSC recruitment scam. Gangopadhyay, who was recruiting teachers in group C and D, was head of the board for the period. According to the investigating agency, he indulged in corrupt practices. He was questioned at CBI’s Nizam Palace office and was arrested soon after.

Saigal Hossain

Prior to the arrest of Anubrata Mandal, his bodyguard Saigal Hossain was arrested in the cattle smuggling case. By interrogating him, information related to smuggling came to light. The CBI claimed that the statement of Saigal has found a link with cattle smuggling. But, according to CBI sources, Anubrata refused to take responsibility for Saigal’s corruption during interrogation.

Manik Bhattacharya

On 26th July, TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya was summoned in a probe related to the money laundering aspect of the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal. Bhattacharya, who is an MLA from Nadia district and the ex-president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, was asked to show up before the officials of ED at the CGO complex at 12 noon on 27th July. ED has conducted search operations in Bhattacharya’s residential premises on July 22.

Arpita Mukherjee

Along with Former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, his close associate Arpita Mukherjee was also arrested in the SSC scam and money laundering case. Rs 49.8 crore approximately was recovered from Arpita’s Tollygunge and Rathtala flats. Arpita Mukherjee, Partha’s acquaintance who is in custody, was also interrogated about the strategy of laundering along with other questions. ON the last day, after the investigation Arpita wanted to be the “Rajsakkhi" in the case.

