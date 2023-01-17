Home » News » India » Passenger 'Accidentally' Opens Emergency Door of IndiGo Flight During Boarding Process; DGCA Orders Probe

Passenger 'Accidentally' Opens Emergency Door of IndiGo Flight During Boarding Process; DGCA Orders Probe

The incident took place in IndiGo 6E flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum and, as per IndiGo, it happened during the boarding process

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: January 17, 2023, 15:11 IST

New Delhi, India

IndiGo said the passenger accidentally opened the emergency exit during the boarding process. (Representational image: Reuters/File)
IndiGo said the passenger accidentally opened the emergency exit during the boarding process. (Representational image: Reuters/File)

In the latest incident that has come to fore in the string of aviation-related cases, a passenger opened the emergency door of a Chennai-Tiruchirapalli IndiGo flight on December 10 during the boarding process, triggering panic in among other passengers.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe into the matter.

“On Dec 10th, a passenger opened the emergency door creating a scare among passengers in IndiGo 6E flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum. The flight took off after pressurisation checks soon after. DGCA has ordered a probe into the matter" DGCA said in a statement.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

IndiGo also issued a statement and confirmed the incident wherein the passenger “accidentally" opened the emergency exit during boarding process.

The airline said, “A passenger travelling on Flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli on Dec 10, 2022, accidentally opened the emergency exit during the boarding process".

The passenger immediately apologised for their action, IndiGo said, adding that as per SOPs, the incident was logged and the aircraft underwent mandatory engineering checks, which led to a delay in the flight’s departure.

This is the latest in a series of aviation-related incidents that have been in the news lately, the most talked about one being of a man named Shankar Mishra accused of urinating on a 70-year-old woman in an “inebriated" condition in the business class of an Air India flight on November 26 last year.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: January 17, 2023, 15:11 IST
last updated: January 17, 2023, 15:11 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Esha Gupta Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Blue Off-shoulder Dress With Thigh-high Slit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+14PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Celebrities In Hot Pink Outfits Slay Barbiecore Trend