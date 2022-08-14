Passenger Found Carrying DeBrazza Monkey, Snakes and Rare Species at Chennai Airport; Animals Rescued

The customs department of the Chennai airport intercepted a passenger carrying multiple species of rare animals, officials said on Friday. The passenger, Mohammed Shahiel, had arrived in Chennai from Bangkok by Thai Airways flight.

According to officials, the passenger was found carrying one DeBrazza Monkey, fifteen KingSnakes, five Ball Pythons and two Aldabra Tortoises from the checked-in baggage. The rare species of animals were found after investigation and were then recovered by the officials.

The animals were deported back to the country of origin through Thai airways since the live species were imported illegally.

“Based on Intelligence input, on 11.08.22 a male passenger arriving from Bangkok in TG-337 was intercepted by Customs Officers. On examination of checked-in baggage 1-DeBrazza Monkey, 15-KingSnakes, 5-Ball Pythons and 2-Aldabra Tortoises were recovered. Since the live animals were imported illegally, they were deported back to the country of origin through Thai airways in consultation with AQCS," Chennai Customs officials told ANI.

The passenger did not have any licence from the Directorate-General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) or no-objection certificate from the Animal Quarantine and Certification Services (AQCS) of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the officials sent back the animals to Bangkok, the release said. Further investigations in the case are underway.

