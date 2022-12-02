Passenger Killed After Iron Rod Cuts Through Window, Pierces His Neck On Delhi-Kanpur Train

An absolutely shocking accident was reported on-board the Delhi-Kanpur Nilaachal Express where one passenger died on Friday after being stabbed by an iron rod that protruded through the glass window of the coach and struck him in the neck, according to officials.

The freak accident reportedly took place around 8:45 am on-board the train between Danwar and Somna in the Prayagraj division of the North Central Railway, the spokesperson told PTI.

According to a statement by the Railways, the passenger was seated at the window seat of the Neelanchal Express (Delhi-Kanpur) train. He died died when an iron rod that was being used for railway track work pierced through train’s window and impaled the passenger’s neck.

“One person died in general coach by external object (iron rod) which damaged the window. The train was stopped at the Aligarh junction at 09.23 hrs," the railway spokesperson said.

The victim was identified as Hrishikesh Dubey. According to local reports, some work was underway on the tracks when the accident occurred.

Railway officials also said that the body of the passenger who died was handed over to the GRP and a probe has now been launched.

