Passengers, Air India Staff Argue Over Delayed Flight at Delhi Airport; Flyers Miss Connecting Flights

A heated argument ensued between passengers and Air India officials after a Mumbai-bound flight from Delhi airport got delayed by 5 hours.

News agency ANI reported that a passenger, who was onboard the Delhi-Mumbai flight, said AI-805 was delayed from its original schedule of 8:00 pm to 10:40 pm first and then 11:35 pm then 12:30 am and then finally it took off at 1:48 am from Terminal 3.

Some passengers said that supervisors kept harassing and lying to passengers, claiming that the flight got delayed because the crew was on the way. Another Air India staffer later said the aircraft got delayed since the pilot, who was supposed to be on the plane, got sick at the last moment.

Many passengers were agitated and were involved in heated arguments with the airline staff as many claimed that they had missed their their connecting flight to Qatar.

“It was a very bad experience. There were around 200 passengers, who were at the airport and there was no clarity from the airline. No water was offered until 11:50 pm," another passenger claimed, reported the news agency.

An Air India spokesperson, however, informed the flight was delayed by four hours due to technical reasons. All passengers were served meals and looked after.

(With inputs from ANI)

