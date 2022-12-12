Chaos, Long Waiting Hrs Continue to Hit Delhi Airport's T3, Passengers Compare it to Sarojini Nagar Market

Long queues, delays and chaos continues at the Delhi Airport and officials have set up a 4-point action plan to help passengers on an urgent basis. The national capital’s T3 airport is reportedly the worst affected after a huge influx of winter season travelers.

Many passengers have resorted to social media and have shared their complaints. Some posted pictures of the growing crowd at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport and even compared the crowds with that of the ones you see at the famous Sarojini Nagar Market in Delhi. Passengers have been raising alarm bells over the ‘mismanagement’ at the T3 terminal for over 3 days now.

The Delhi Airport responded to some of the complaints posted on social media and claimed that the it had deployed officials on the ground to assist the passengers and minimise any inconvenience.

In one of the posts, a passenger shared feedback about the airport operations and called for an urgent need for a new terminal to ease the situation.

The Delhi Airport in response said, “Please be assured that passenger experience is paramount for us and we always strive to enhance our flyers experience. We have duly noted the remarks and have shared it with the concerned agency. Further, you may also share your direct feedback with CISF headquarters…"

The Delhi Airport also said that the team ensures efficient coordination with other stakeholders for smooth travelling experience at the airport.

Amid a slew of complaints, the civil aviation ministry officials drew up a 4-point action plan that includes additional X-ray screening systems and debunching of flights that will progressively reduce the peak hour departures to 14.

Delhi’s IGIA, also the country’s largest airport, has three terminals — T1, T2 and T3. All international flights as well as some domestic services operate from T3.

On an average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.

