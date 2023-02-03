Ever since its release, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has been ruling the box office like no other film. The film is getting an overwhelming response from all and has now crossed Rs 700 crore globally in just nine days.

On Friday, it was reported that Pathaan, on its 9th day, registered an incredible Rs 15.65 crore nett in India. Of this, Rs 15 crore was earned by the Hindi version of the film whereas the rest, Rs 0.65 crore was collected in other regional languages. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also reported the same and wrote, “#Pathaan is HISTORIC… Sets NEW BENCHMARKS in its *extended* Week 1… Weekend 2 will be equally POWER-PACKED… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr, Mon 25.50 cr, Tue 22 cr, Wed 17.50 cr, Thu 15 cr. Total: ₹ 351 cr. #Hindi. #India biz."

Meanwhile, in 9 days, Pathaan has also recorded $31.85 million (259.6 crore) in the overseas territories alone.

Released on January 25, Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after four years. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.

Recently, Siddarth Anand reacted to Pathaan being called ‘pale imitation of Hollywood’ and explained that whenever an unconstitutional Bollywood film would be made, there would always be discussions about it aping a Hollywood or International film.

“That’s inevitable, when you make a film that’s beyond the conventions of Bollywood films. You’re instantly compared to Hollywood, which obviously has better infrastructure, better technology, and huger budgets. It will always seem like we’re trying to imitate that, but our limitations are much more. We also have ambitions, our directors have the ability to mount films, but we’re limited by reach because our films are made in one language, which is Hindi. Our revenues are directly proportional to the budgets we can afford," he told Gulf News.

