Four men in different panchayats of Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district are struggling with one problem–their wives ran away from homes with their lovers. But what makes the case even more complicated is these women found a provision in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to get the money under the Centre’s flagship scheme, leaving their husbands in misery.

The government provides financial assistance to beneficiaries to build their houses. Under the scheme, the female head of the family has to be the owner or co-owner of the house. The women left their husbands after an installment of Rs 50,000 was credited to their accounts, NDTV reported.

Following the incident, husbands are now worried as they received a warning from the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) since the construction hasn’t begun. Another headache for husbands is they will receive a notice of recovery because they haven’t received any money from the installment.

Advertisement

Husbands have now asked the project officer of DUDA not to send the next installment into the bank accounts that can be accessed by their wives.

The first installment was sent to the accounts of these four women beneficiaries of Nagar Panchayat Belhara, Banki, Zaidpur and Siddhaur of the district, but they escaped with their lovers and the money, NDTV reported.

The bizarre incident came to light when the construction work on their houses did not begin despite a notice by the project officer for DUDA, Saurabh Tripathi. Left with no other option, husbands finally reached the government office and told the authorities that their wives had left with their lovers and asked them to not credit the second installment of PMAY.

The case has left officials baffled as they are wondering how they would recover the money from these beneficiaries.

Read all the Latest India News here