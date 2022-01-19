Patna-Kolkata Expressway to Pass Through 5 Districts of Bihar

The Central government has accepted the proposal of Nitish Kumar led Bihar government to construct an expressway connecting Patna and Kolkata. The proposal was given by the Bihar government after the inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway last month following the demand from different political parties. The proposed expressway to be constructed by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will pass through five districts of Bihar.

Road Construction Minister of Bihar, Nitin Naveen, recently announced about the expressway in Patna.

According to source, the estimated cost of this upcoming project will be around Rs 18000 crore. The construction of the Patna-Kolkata Expressway, covering about 450 kilometres of distance, will be commencing soon. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will build this 6 lane access controlled highway between Bihar and West Bengal.

The highway will start from Dankuni in Hoogly district of West Bengal and pass through Patna, (Bakhtiarpur), Nalanda (Biharsharif), Sheikhpura, Jamui (Sikandra and Chakai) and Banka (Katoria) districts of Bhiar.

The expressway will entre Jharkhand in Devipur area of Deoghar district and connect to four-lane road headed to AIIMS Deoghar.

The construction of 6 lane access controlled highway between Bihar and West Bengal by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will be done under Bharatmala Pariyojana (BMP) Phase 2. Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had announced about the Patna-Kolkata expressway in November last year. The project will be constructed on the lines of Purvanchal Expressway of Uttar Pradesh.

