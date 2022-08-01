Patriotism Push: Govt to Celebrate Man behind National Flag, Amit Shah to Launch Har Ghar Tiranga Theme Song

The union culture ministry will celebrate the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya, designer of India’s tricolour with home minister Amit Shah in attendance, News18 has learnt.

The ministry has planned an event on August 2 to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Gandhian freedom fighter and has invited his family members to honour them.

Sources also said that the union home minister is scheduled to launch a theme song for the government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign that has been initiated under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It has been done in Mumbai and it’s a beautiful song," stated a source.

Advertisement

Other ministers who are scheduled to join include Ashwini Vaishnav, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Meenakshi Lekhi, and Devusinh Chauhan. Also, on August 3, MPs will take out a bike rally from Red Fort, which will be flagged off by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Culture and tourism minister G Kishan Reddy had gone to Pingali Venkayya’s village at Bhatlapenumarru in Andhra Pradesh and honoured his family members. He also took out a Tiranga Yatra under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign launched as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations for 75 years of India’s independence.

Venkayya was the designer of the flag on which the national flag is based.

The government has already started preparing for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Cabinet secretary Rajeev Gauba too recently headed a meeting of the committee of secretaries to ensure the people-centric programme becomes a Jan Bhagidari movement.

The Prime Minister in his Mann Ki Baat radio show appealed to all to replace their social media profile pictures with that of the national flag. He also urged every citizen to fly the tricolour from August 13 to August 15 at their homes.

While the government had asked all secretaries to pitch in to make the campaign a success, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has also given a set of tasks to its members and leaders to ensure the maximum possible households hoist the flag.

Advertisement

BJP chief JP Nadda asked party leaders to push for sufficient programmes of publicity from August 9 to August 11 to create an atmosphere of patriotism with Tiranga Yatras, display of hoardings in public places, and prabhat pheris.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here