Pawan Kalyan's Election Campaign Vehicle Varahi Fuels Controversy

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has landed himself in controversy after he unveiled his election campaign vehicle, named Varahi, in Hyderabad. The Jana Sena Party President revealed his vehicle and watched its trial run on Wednesday. After the launch of the vehicle, several leaders of ruling YSRCP raised objections, stating the colour of the vehicle — which is olive green — represents armed forces.

The vehicle is said to be modified according to the requirements of the campaign and was repainted in olive green colour. YSRCP leader Perni Nani took a dig at Pawan and asked him to come out of cinema phobia, reported India Today. “I am requesting Pawan Kalyan to come out of cinema phobia. According to Motor Vehicle Act, none other that Army can use olive green. All the time you claim to be a law-abiding citizen, but are all these just for statement?" he stated.

To this, PawanKalyan also hit back at the party in a series of tweets. He added a picture of his olive green shirt and asked, “Am I allowed to wear this shirt ‘YCP’? At least…?"

He also added olive green vehicles along with Varahi and wrote, “Rules are for Pawan Kalyan only."

Pawan Kalyan also mentioned that the ruling party in Andhra stopped his film first, then obstructed his campaign in parts of the state. “First you have stopped my films; in Visakhapatnam you didn’t let me come out of the vehicle and hotel room and forced me to leave the city. In Mangalagiri and didn’t let my car go out, then didn’t let me walk and now the color of vehicle has become an issue. OK, shall I stop breathing?? Next…" he tweeted.

Pawan Kalyan shared a slew of photos and a video on Twitter on Wednesday. In the clip, two of the security personnel can be seen standing on the side of Varahi — which looks like an armoured military vehicle.

The vehicle has CCTVs installed on all sides, and the footage recorded will be sent to the server in real time. It also has a modernised sound system which will let thousands of people hear the JSP chief’s speech clearly. The vehicle has space allocated for two people.

On the acting front, Pawan Kalyan is busy shooting for Krish’s directorial period drama Hari Hara Veeramallu. Niddhi Agerwal will be seen as the female lead of the film. It also has Sonal Chauhan in a key role.

