PDP Chief Mehbooba Urges Youth to Shun Militancy, Accuses J&K Administration of Corruption

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday accused the central government of “robbing" jobs, land, and minerals from the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The former J&K chief minister asked people to not feel helpless and to muster the courage to raise their voices for their rights.

“They (those at the helm) might try to push you to a point of hopelessness and instill a defeatist attitude in you but you should not lose hope and be more determined to fight," she said, adding that their situation might get worse than the situation in Gaza if one does not resent.

Mehbooba urged the youth to shun militancy and save their lives, claiming that the security forces personnel won’t spare even a new recruit for a few days. “The security is getting incentives for killing militants. I would urge parents to save their kids," she said, adding, “I hear every day three or four youths have been killed, which means the local recruitment here has increased."

The PDP chief also accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of “corruption and harassing people on fake charges". “The people from outside come to Jammu and Kashmir and take suitcases filled with money from here and there is no one to question," she claimed.

“My request to people is please stand up by those whose houses are being sealed by police, raided by NIA and other agencies. Show solidarity with them. Don’t let them feel isolated because of fear," she appealed.

Mehbooba also lashed out at Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his statement where he reportedly said that electricity won’t be given to people if they don’t pay. “Why can’t people be given electricity which is generated from their own land," she questioned.

Asked to comment on Maharashtra’s political development, Mehbooba said the worst corruption was going on in Maharashtra and Guwahati where “MLAs were being sold for Rs 100-200 crores and many were being kept in seven-star hotels".

