Peace Should Be Maintained, Political Forces Must Observe Law: Chief Justice Responds to Chaos in Pak, Hearing to Resume Today

Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Sunday ruled that no state functionaries or bodies shall take any extra-constitutional measure and added that peace and public order should maintained in the country.

The statement from the Pakistan Supreme Court’s Chief Justice comes after President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan following which the opposition parties and the Supreme Court Bar Association filed petitions before the court.

“Several Hon. Judges of the Court have met me earlier today to share their concern about the constitutional situation following the rejection of the motion of no confidence against the Prime Minister by the Deputy Speaker today on the basis of Article 5 of the Constitution… In view of the above consensus, power under Article 184(3) of the Constitution is invoked to initiate original proceedings before the Court," the court order, of which News18 has a copy, stated and was fixed for hearing on Sunday.

Advertisement

The petitions were heard by a bench comprising of the Chief Justice, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

It added that a notice was issued to the Attorney General on the constitutionality of the Deputy Speaker’s decision to dismiss the motion of no confidence.

The crisis erupted after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri virtually killed the no-confidence motion, providing Prime Minister Khan to send an advice to the president of the country to dissolve the parliament, which he could not do until any outcome of the no-confidence vote.

“The matter of concern for this Court is that peace and public order is maintained in the country. Accordingly, all the political parties involved in the process of the no confidence motion in the National Assembly and other political forces are directed to observe the law and maintain peace and public order," the Chief Justice further stated in the order.

Advertisement

The matter of concern for the Court is that peace and public order is maintained in the country and all the political parties involved in the process of no confidence motion are directed to observe the law and maintain peace and public order, it further stated.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will further hear the case on Monday. Sources said the SC has a tough task ahead and undoing the developments is not possible in a single order, as the hearing began on Sunday evening. Experts feel that Army takeover would increase citizens’ support for Khan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.