Peak Into Lions' Lives at Gir: RS MP Creates Series 'The Pride Kingdom' to Up Awareness on Majestic Beast

To showcase the ‘untold’ stories of Asiatic lions in their home in Gir, Gujarat, Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani has produced a 12-episode series called ‘The Pride Kingdom’, capturing the life of the majestic beast on the lens.

The series, which was shot over a few weeks in Gujarat’s Gir forest, has aimed to capture the animal’s many moods. Nathwani has said he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government’s venture Project Lion, to create the series. He lauded Modi’s efforts to conserve and promote Gir lions as Gujarat CM, and that the leader had aimed at reigniting his efforts towards the same as PM.

The series has been filmed as an insider account of lions’ lives in Gir. The story’s protagonists, the Bhuriya Brothers, the only two identical twin Asiatic lions, go about taking control of their territory. In one episode, the series captures the fear of a leopard and other animals, demonstrating how the lion rules the jungle.

The series also discusses the behaviour of lions and their interaction with humans, which is an unusual occurrence in the history of any wildlife species or the jungle.

The documentary also showcases the ‘queen of Gir’ raising young cubs and training them to hunt.

The series also talks about a one-of-a-kind “Lion Hospital," a facility designed with cutting-edge amenities to care for the majestic animal.

“I have been visiting Gir for more than 35 years on regular basis. What attracts me is the royal nature of Asiatic Lions. Gir in Gujarat is the only abode of Asiatic Lions globally. Though thousands of tourists visit Gir every year, it has still not got enough attention at national and international levels. The aim of this documentary is to tell the untold stories of Asiatic Lions in Gir," Nathwani said.

Nathwani also highlighted the efforts of the Centre towards the cause. It has already approved a Rs 1,000 crore fund for Project Lion, which will be allocated by December 2022, he said. Union Minister of Environment and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav had asked Gujarat State Forest Department officials to prepare a road map that can sustain Lions’ habitat for the next 25 years during his visit to Gir National Park in May 2022.

