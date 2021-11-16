Peddler Held for Supplying Equipment to Drug Addict to Set Up Meth Lab in Surat

A man was arrested from Surat in Gujarat on Tuesday for allegedly supplying equipment to a drug addict to set up a laboratory to manufacture banned methamphetamine (meth), police said. The accused Faizal Patel had allegedly supplied equipment such as glass beakers, stove and glass connectors as well as raw material, including liquid methanol, to one Jaimin Savani to set up the meth-making laboratory, police said. Savani was arrested last Friday after police busted a meth laboratory set up at his office in Surat’s Sarthana locality, police said.

Patel, who worked as a peddler, had decided to transfer the equipment he had used to Savani as they decided to work in partnership, police said. Both Patel and Savani decided to manufacture the drug in partnership to make money by selling the narcotic substance and also for their consumption, police said.

Police had first stumbled upon the laboratory on Friday while conducting a raid on the office of Savani, following information gathered from one Pravin Bishnoi from Rajasthan, who was arrested in the city with meth. Savani decided to set up a mini-laboratory in his office to earn quick money and learnt the manufacturing by watching YouTube videos and using the tips given by drug dealers from Rajasthan, according to police.

