'Peer' Pressure for Airlines? How India And Other Nations Punish Drunk Or Unruly Flyers

Two shocking incidents involving drunk and unruly passengers on Air India flights have been reported in the past two weeks. The most recent one was when an inebriated passenger urinated on the blanket of a female co-passenger. The incident occurred on December 6, 2022, on Air India Flight 142 from Paris to Delhi.

Earlier, a similar incident took place on November 26 on an Air India flight when a drunk man relieved himself on an elderly woman in business class on a flight from New York to Delhi.

In the context of the earlier incident on November 26, on Wednesday, Air India announced that it had banned the accused Mumbai man from flying with the airline for the next 30 days. But what are the authorities’ and governments’ punishment systems for such misconduct?

Let us look at the punishment provisions that India and other countries have for such unruly and drunk passengers for their misbehaviour or acts of violence.

INDIA

Punishment as per the National No-Fly List-

For unruly physical gestures, verbal harassment, and unruly inebriation: ban up to three months.

For physically abusive behaviour: ban up to six months.

Life-threatening behaviour, assaults, damage to aircraft systems, etc: ban lasts at least two years and can be extended indefinitely.

USA

Penalty as per the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-

For drunk passengers, abusing and physically assaulting flight crews and travellers: Penalty of $37,000 and imprisonment.

UK

Punishments as per the UK Civil Aviation Authority-

Acts of drunkenness: a maximum fine of £5,000 and two years’ imprisonment.

For endangering the safety of an aircraft: up to five years of imprisonment.

For diversion: costs typically range from £10,000-£80,000 depending on the size of the aircraft and where it diverts to.

CHINA

Punishments as per the Republic of China Civil Aviation Law-

People involved in brawls at airports or on flights, or who attack check-in staff or air crews: ban on boarding any plane for a year.

If violations are serious: fine up to 50,000 yuan and may face criminal charges.

SINGAPORE

Punishments as per Singapore’s Hijacking of Aircraft and Protection of Aircraft and International Airports Act-

Guilty of a threat to hijack or endanger the safety of the aircraft or the area: fine up to S$500,000 or jail for up to 10 years, or both.

Threatening, offensive, insulting, or disorderly manner towards a crew member: fine up to S$100,000 or jail for up to five years, or both.

SOUTH KOREA

Punishments as per South Korean Aviation Law-

To threaten the pilot and crew during flight: a five-year prison term or a fine of 50 million won.

Drunken passengers who injure other passengers: a fine of 10 million won.

The crew members hand over violators to the police after landing.

