'Of 29 Phones, Malware Found on 5 But No Proof to Show it Was Due to Pegasus': SC Observes

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday said that the committee observed that the “government of India did not cooperate" in the Pegasus spyware case. Chief Justice NV Ramana said that of the 29 phones submitted, malware was found on five. “But its not the case that it was due to Pegasus," the CJI observed, adding that he will give his opinion after Friday.

Last year, a row erupted over Israeli spyware Pegasus allegedly being used for targeted surveillance in India.

In October last year, the Supreme Court directed a panel of experts to investigate whether the government used military-grade private Israeli Pegasus spyware to surveil opposition leaders, activists, tycoons, judges and journalists.

Advertisement

The apex court had also observed that the state cannot get a “free pass" every time the spectre of national security is raised and that its mere invocation cannot render the judiciary a “mute spectator" and be the bugbear it shies away from.

ALSO READ: Pegasus Spyware Company NSO Group CEO Steps Down

The technical committee appointed by the Supreme Court had issued a public notice in January asking citizens to come forward and contact the panel if they suspected that their mobile devices were infected by Pegasus malware.

ALSO READ: All That You Should Know About Pegasus Spyware

The public notice asked such citizens to also specify the reasons as to why they believed that their device may have been infected with Pegasus malware, and whether they would be in a position to allow the technical committee to examine the said device.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here