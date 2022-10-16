People Are Choosing to Ignore Climate Change; It Is a Political Decision: Amitav Ghosh

When it comes to Climate Change, author and social anthropologist Amitav Ghosh feels a personal responsibility to write about it, to talk about it, and to inform people about it. His recent books focus on the issue of climate change, about its impact, and delves into the reasons behind it as well.

One of the key aspects of Climate Chang, according to him, has to do with the Sundarbans where he has been living for quite a long time now. According to him, he saw the impact of Climate Change on the Sundarbans very early on.

Ghosh was speaking at the Khushwant Singh Litfest in Kasauli on Saturday and the session was named ‘The Tiger of the Sundarbans’. It was conducted by author and presenter Paul Waters.

While Waters asked Ghosh if the message about the climate change emergency wasn’t being communicated properly, Ghosh stated that there couldn’t be just one single message on Climate Change and that things definitely needed to change.

“We as a species are faced with the most serious crisis. It is an existential crisis. Everybody knows about climate change, but many choose to ignore it. It is now a political decision. Did Donald Trump not know about it? Of course everyone knows," he said.

He further said that the elites are waiting for a million people to die before actually acting on it. “They think that they will not be affected, they think only the poor will be affected. They assume that others will pay the price, but they’re completely wrong," Ghosh said.

“The situation its really really bad and the more you know about it, the more you know how bad it is. It is difficult to see how we can get back from there," Ghosh said adding that we must reduce our carbon footprint.

He also hailed China’s one child policy and said that if Asia had seen industrialization earlier, we would have been able to change our ways much earlier when we weren’t so that dependent on fossil fuels. “Now it has almost become impossible to change," said Ghosh.

Stressing on the climate emergency, Ghosh said that we are now accelerating towards the precipice and it is no secret.

“For those who sincerely wish to reduce their carbon footprint, be very suspicious of those businesses who advertise on reducing their carbon footprint," Ghosh warned.

