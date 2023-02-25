Home » News » India » People Buy iPhones, Use Internet Data, Play Video Games & Yet Oppose Minimal Property Tax: J&K L-G

People Buy iPhones, Use Internet Data, Play Video Games & Yet Oppose Minimal Property Tax: J&K L-G

Four former Chief Ministers -- Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mehbooba Mufti -- have called the measure as "anti-people"

Advertisement

IANS

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 11:11 IST

Srinagar, India

All political parties with the exception of the BJP have opposed the imposition of property tax (ANI File)
All political parties with the exception of the BJP have opposed the imposition of property tax (ANI File)

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed surprise at the criticism against the minimal property tax being imposed in the union territory when people here buy iPhones, use Internet data and play video games.

While speaking at the launch of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) on Friday, Sinha said that the property tax imposed in Jammu and Kashmir is the lowest in the country and still there is hue and cry over it.

“People buy iphones, use Internet data and play video games. Even those who are capable of paying the taxes don’t want to pay."

Advertisement

He said that the amount collected from property tax will be used for welfare and development of the people.

RELATED NEWS

All political parties with the exception of the BJP have opposed the imposition of property tax.

Four former Chief Ministers — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mehbooba Mufti — have called the measure as “anti-people".

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 25, 2023, 11:11 IST
last updated: February 25, 2023, 11:11 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+24PHOTOS

News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List; Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Take Home Top Honours

+38PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Malhotra Among Stars At News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2023