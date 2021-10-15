People Gave Me Opportunity to Serve Despite No Political Connections, Caste Backing: Modi

>Surat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that despite his common background and although he did not have any political, dynastic or caste backing, people gave him opportunity to serve them - first in Gujarat and then at the national level.

He was speaking during his virtual address after laying the foundation stone of a boys' hostel here.

"I come from very common background and did not have any political or dynastic background and did not have support of caste-based politics. Despite that, you gave your blessings and gave me the opportunity to serve Gujarat way back in 2001," he said. "And, such is the power of your blessings that even after 20 years, I am still serving. First I served the people of Gujarat and now the country," he added.

In his address, he urged people to walk on the path as shown by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first home minister and also the deputy prime minister. "Sardar Patel had said that we should not let castes and religious faith turn into hindrance for us. We all are sons and daughters of India and we all should love our country. We all should love each other," Modi added.

