'People Get Influenced': BMC Health Panel Chief Lashes Out at Celebs for Throwing Parties Amid Covid

As Christmas and New Year are just around the corner, the preparedness to keep a strict vigil on public parties in Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai has been beefed up in view of the threat of Omicron, a new variant of Covid-19. Speaking on the same, the chairperson of the BMC health committee Rajul Patel on Tuesday lashed out at Bollywood celebrities for organising parties amid the coronavirus pandemic which “influences" other people too.

Speaking to CNN-News18, the chairperson asked the B-town personalities and other people to be responsible. Appealing everyone to follow Covid protocols, she said, “The BMC has issued strict guidelines but people should also be responsible. Sometimes people lower their guard like Karan Johar recently had this party at his place. If we don’t organise parties on Christmas and New Year then it won’t harm us. Do house parties. It’s for your own safety."

She added, “Bollywood should take responsibility as people get influenced by them. Most of these parties happen in K-West or H-West ward. So officials in these wards have been alerted to keep a vigil and be strict and take action if someone is found violating norms."

Naming Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, Patel said, “Alia Bhatt was a high-risk contact, but she without informing reached Delhi. We contacted and asked her to stay there, but still, she returned. Then the BMC sanitised her place. We hope she doesn’t repeat it again. I request the BMC to make sure action will be taken equally on all violators."

On being asked about the preparedness by the BMC ahead of Christmas and New Year’s celebrations in the city, she said, “Our health teams have started visiting hotels, halls and all places where big parties are likely. They are checking, inquiring and making them aware or protocols and issuing notices if required."

On the vaccination drive, she said, “For pacing vaccination, we have started it till late night, we are using mobile booths. So measure to vaccinate eligible people are being taken."

Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued fresh, stringent orders for public celebrations in Mumbai in view of New Year and Christmas. The new orders make it mandatory for party organisers to acquire a written permission from authorities if more than 200 people are invited.

In closed places, 50 per cent capacity will be allowed by “strictly maintaining 6×6 feet distance", the guidelines stated. On the other hand, only 25 per cent capacity with the same distancing norm will be permitted in open spaces.

The new rules came hours after Union health ministry said that two hundred cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 12 states and UTs in India, of which Maharashtra and Delhi have recorded 54 cases of new variant each. Out of these, 22 are from Mumbai, including cases found through screening at the international airport in the financial capital, as per official data.

BMC Iqbal Singh Chahal had a day ago appealed to citizens to avoid gatherings and parties during the upcoming Christmas festival and New Year, and warned of stringent action against those who flout rules.

“Avoid any kind of crowding, wear masks and follow Covid-19 guidelines. All citizens must also get fully vaccinated," the civic chief said, adding that people should also follow all rules in hotels, restaurants, cinemas, malls and other places. The BMC body has deployed squads at ward levels to take action against those who violate rules, he said.

