'People Responsible For Delivering Justice Failing...': Rijiju Slams Judiciary, Lawyers Over Case Pendency

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the judiciary system on Monday stressing on the number of pending cases and the delay in delivering justice.

News agency ANI reported that while addressing the 16th National Conference of Akhil Bharatiya Adhiyakta Parishad in Haryana, Rijiju said: “There are so many pending cases in courts. Some lawyers keep on asking for dates and some judges give them. So, people responsible for delivering justice aren’t able to deliver justice."

Rijiju also pointed out the disparities between the number of cases with Supreme Court lawyers, amid concerns around pendency. The Law minister also brought on focus the disparities in number of cases between lawyers and the amount they charge.

Advertisement

“Justice shouldn’t be delayed. There are some lawyers in the Supreme Court whose case hearings are scheduled first while there are others who say if you give them a case, they will help win it. Some lawyers charge Rs 30-40 lakhs for one appearance and some don’t have work. Why so? Provisions are the same for everybody," Rijiju said in the event, reported ANI.

He also raised concern that some lawyers end up bagging all the big cases and making a fortune from them.

“There are some lawyers who bag all the big cases and make crores out of them. Big lawyers shouldn’t occupy the whole space but also give opportunities to small lawyers and share cases with others. SC lawyers can also go to lower courts. After all, a court is a court," added the minister.

Read all the Latest India News here