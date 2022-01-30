People Should Work Together to Rid Nation of Corruption, Says PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said corruption is like a “termite" which makes the country hollow and all the people of the country have to work together to rid the nation of it as soon as possible. In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said more than one crore children have sent him “their Mann Ki Baat" via postcards which have come from many parts of the country and even from abroad. These postcards give a glimpse of the broad and comprehensive outlook of the new generation for our country’s future, Modi said.

Talking about a postcard from a girl in Uttar Pradesh who had said she wants to see an India free of corruption by 2047, Modi said, “You have talked about corruption-free india. Corruption is like a termite which makes the country hollow. Why wait for 2047 to get rid of it? This is a work all the people of the country, today’s youth, have to do together, it has to be done as soon as possible."

“And, therefore, it becomes very important that we give priority to our duties. Where there is a sense of duty, where the duty is supreme, corruption cannot exist," he said. In his radio broadcast, the prime minister also talked about the merging of the ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ near India Gate and the flame at the nearby National War Memorial.

“We have seen that ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ near India Gate and the flame at the nearby National War Memorial have been merged into one. On this emotional moment, many countrymen and the family of martyrs had tears in their eyes," Modi said. He urged people to visit the War Memorial.

