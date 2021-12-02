People Who Abide By Law Need Not Fear Me: CM Yogi at News18 India Chaupal; Vows 5 Int’l Airports in UP Soon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that people who respect the law and order have nothing to fear and have the full right to stay in the state. Speaking at the News18 India Chaupal, the chief minister asked people to remain law abiding citizens: “People should not be scared of me if they are law abiding citizens. They have the full right to stay in the state with full respect if they respect the law in UP," he said.

Adityanath said he is confident that the BJP will fetch more than 325 seats in the upcoming assembly polls in the state. “We will win 325+ seats in upcoming polls. We are meant to change history only with the blessings of people and are confident to form the BJP government again in UP with full majority. We have worked to improve the law and order situation in the state. We have provided government schemes without any discrimination and we have provided best medical facilities to the people."

Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said, will soon become the first state to have five functional international airports. “We have constructed six express ways in the state. Various development projects, including metro and airports are underway. Soon, UP will be the first state where five international airports will be functional," he said, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development in the state.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and guidance is behind every success in UP. The management of Covid-19 is an achievement of PM Modi and UP government," he said.

Adityanath had last week landed himself in a controversy after taking a swipe at those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act by referring to them as preachers of ‘abba jaan’ and ‘chacha jaan’. “I want to warn that person who is invoking feelings in the name of CAA…I want to say to these preachers of ‘Abba Jaan’ and ‘Chacha Jaan’ that if they try to do it then the state government knows how to handle it strictly," he had said.

Explaining his jibe, he told News18 on Thursday, “I used the abba jaan and chacha jaan for those who do appeasement politics." “Gone are the days when Hindus struggled to get their rights on religious places of their faith. Today, no one can do that to the devotees. Now, time has come when grand temple is being constructed," he added.

He also dismissed accusations of a deteriorating law and order in UP and said that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has been in isolation since the last four years after failing to make a government again. “Akhilesh Yadav is scared and was in isolation for the last four years. Neither he nor I am deciding the crime rate in the state, it is the NCRB reveals that how the crime rate came down in UP," he said.

Taking a jibe at the previous government of Samajwadi Party and the SP-BSP alliance in the state, Adityanath said: “A pair of two boys and Bua-Babua failed in UP. Every community is satisfied with performance of the current UP government. We have brought the concept of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas in the state."

“Samajwadi Party changed names of various institutes which were in the name of Kanshi Ram. Isn’t that a disrespect to the Dalits?" Adityanath asked.

Dismissing Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as “failures", he said, “The people of UP have disowned the Congress and both the brother and sister. They tried in 2014 and failed."

Uttar Pradesh, he said, is running towards the path of development and “the Congress has no place in UP now". “I repeat, threats are history in UP now. The state cannot become a ‘Shaheen Bagh’ now… it excels on development and talks."

“If anyone opens fire at the cops, how can the police be quiet? it will result in the encounter of the criminals. Criminals who grabbed properties of others are under scanner and action of UP government. The process continues to make the state free of such crimes and criminals," he warned.

About the central government’s decision to repeal the farm laws, he said: “PM Modi clearly communicated that the farm laws were in the interest of nation. It is unfortunate that we failed to make people understand the benefits of farm laws."

