Periyar Sculpture Forcibly Removed From Resident's Home in Tamil Nadu's Karaikudi; DSP, Tehsildar Transferred

The Deputy Superintendent of Police for Devakottai and the Karaikudi Tahsildar were transferred after a video surfaced showing cops forcibly removing a sculpture of Periyar from a house in Tamil Nadu’s Karaikudi.

DSP Ganesh Kumar and Tahsildar Kannan both reportedly received transfer orders from the Directorate General of Police and Sivaganga district collectorate respectively.

The incident reportedly occurred on January 29 at a resident - Elangovan’s house in Kottaiyur, a suburb of Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district. Elangovan had mounted a sculpture of social activist Periyar outside his house.

Following a complaint reportedly lodged by BJP members at the nearby police station, cops showed up at Elangovan’s house and alleged that he had broken the law by erecting the bust without permission.

Revenue officers soon arrived at the house and removed the bust under the security of cops and carted it away despite Elangovan’s objections that it was on his own property.

In the viral video, cops are seen removing the bust from the wall using construction equipment before loading it onto a truck.

According to reports, Kolathur Mani, the leader of the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) had unveiled the bust. Elangovan had also constructed a library for public use in his house.

Following the incident, Madhusudhan Reddy, the district collector of Sivaganga said in a statement that the bust had been erected on January 27. “As per government order, Elangovan was asked if he had obtained necessary approvals to install the bust. Officials were called in to remove the bust until the resident got the necessary permission," Reddy said.

The statement further states that the Periyar bust was temporarily relocated and securely kept at the revenue office and that Elangovan might reinstall it after obtaining the required licenses.

Earlier, the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam responded to the incident by tweeting that the bust had been taken down in violation of the law and that Elangovan would take the matter to court.

