Petrol, Diesel Latest Prices: Find out Fuel Rates Today In Mumbai, Kolkata, Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel Latest Prices: It was in May 2022, when the last major country-wide fluctuation in fuel prices was seen. The Centre had cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. No major alteration in the petrol and diesel prices has been witnessed, especially in the major cities. On November 14, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for over five months now.
According to the latest updates on the price of fuel, the rate of petrol in Delhi remains at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol price is at Rs 106.31 and diesel is at Rs 94.27 per litre. The petrol rate in Kolkata is stable at Rs 106.03 per litre, and diesel is stable at Rs 92.76 per litre. Moving on to the major cities in India’s southern states, the price for petrol remains at Rs 102.63 per litre and for diesel, it is Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.
Check out the list of petrol and diesel prices in different cities on November 14:
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.
The fuel prices are revised on daily basis at 6 am every day by public sectors oil marketing companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. The rates may vary across states due to various factors including VAT, municipal taxes, and freight expenses, among others.
