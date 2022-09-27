Home » News » India » PFI Crackdown Continues: At least 170 Held Amid Raids in Seven States Over 'Inputs on Violent Stir'

PFI Crackdown Continues: At least 170 Held Amid Raids in Seven States Over 'Inputs on Violent Stir'

By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: September 27, 2022, 07:48 IST

New Delhi, India

State police is conducting searches in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujrat, Assam, Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra. (Image: PTI )
State police is conducting searches in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujrat, Assam, Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra. (Image: PTI )

Sources told News18 that intelligence inputs suggest PFI is 'planning violent protests' against the earlier massive searches by NIA, ED and police

Advertisement

Nearly 170 Popular Front of India (PFI) members were detained early on Tuesday amid fresh raids in seven states. Sources told News18 that state police is conducting searches in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujrat, Assam, Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra after central agencies received inputs suggesting that PFI is “planning violent protests" against the earlier massive search by NIA, ED and police.

(details to follow)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Manoj GuptaManoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More

first published: September 27, 2022, 07:46 IST
last updated: September 27, 2022, 07:48 IST