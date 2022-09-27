PFI Crackdown Continues: At least 170 Held Amid Raids in Seven States Over 'Inputs on Violent Stir'

Nearly 170 Popular Front of India (PFI) members were detained early on Tuesday amid fresh raids in seven states. Sources told News18 that state police is conducting searches in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujrat, Assam, Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra after central agencies received inputs suggesting that PFI is “planning violent protests" against the earlier massive search by NIA, ED and police.

(details to follow)

