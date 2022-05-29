PFI Leader Says Judges' 'Innerwear is Saffron' After Kerala HC Seeks Action Against Provocative Rally

Following recent provocative sloganeering, Kerala Popular Front (PFI) leader Yahiya Tangal made a shocking comment about High Court judges on Saturday, claiming that their “innerwear is saffron."

“Courts are getting shocked easily now. High court judges are getting shocked after hearing the slogans of our Alappuzha rally. Do you know the reason? The reason is that their innerwear is saffron. Since it’s saffron, they will get heated very fast. You will feel the burn and it will disturb you," Tangal said at a rally in Alappuzha, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

The comment came after the Kerala High Court expressed shock at a minor’s aggressive slogans shouted during a PFI demonstration in Alappuzha, Kerala, on May 21. During the PFI’s ‘Save the Republic’ event, a youngster can be seen perched on a person’s shoulder and shouting reportedly provocative slogans.

“Hindus should keep rice for their last rites and Christians should keep incense for their last rites. If your live decently, you can live in our land and if you don’t live decently, we know Azadi (freedom). Live decently, decently, decently," he reportedly said.

The father of the minor boy was taken into custody from his house in Palluruthy here on Saturday, police said. According to reports, the police arrested 18 more people in connection with the case,

The Kerala HC had ordered police to take appropriate action against the Popular Front of India in relation to the alleged aggressive sloganeering.

The slogan was against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, according to PFI state president CP Muhammad Basheer. He went on to say that his party would keep fighting and resisting RSS terrorism.

