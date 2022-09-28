PFI News LIVE Updates: MHA Bans PFI, All its Affiliates for 5 Years, Declares Outfit 'Unlawful Association' Under UAPA

The MHA in its order said that there had been a number of instances of international linkages of PFI with Global Terrorist Groups and some activists of the PFI have joined Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and participated in terror activities in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Some of these PFI cadres linked to ISIS have been killed in these conflict theaters and some have been arrested by State Police and Central Agencies and also the PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a proscribed terrorist organization," MHA said.